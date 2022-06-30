Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $252.95. 30,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,920. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

