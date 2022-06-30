Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $260,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Target by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.09. 150,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.59.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

