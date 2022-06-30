Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$3.53. 1,049,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

