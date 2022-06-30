Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJREF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 19,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689. The company has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.