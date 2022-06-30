Corus Entertainment Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$361.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,357,537.50. Also, Director Barry Lee James bought 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.