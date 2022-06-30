Corus Entertainment Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$361.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.90 million.
About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
