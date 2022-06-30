Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

