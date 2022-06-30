Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 476095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

