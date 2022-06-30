Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Stephens cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.89.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $317.71 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $297.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.71.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

