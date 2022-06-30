Convergence (CONV) Price Hits $0.0013

Convergence (CONV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $2.13 million and $1.18 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

