Contrasting Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Macerich pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

84.6% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 4.66% 1.29% 0.48% PotlatchDeltic 32.74% 28.56% 17.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $847.44 million 2.25 $14.26 million $0.20 44.50 PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.29 $423.86 million $6.67 6.62

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Macerich and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 5 2 3 0 1.80 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

Macerich currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 108.99%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Volatility and Risk

Macerich has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Macerich on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.