Contrasting Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anixa Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.44%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 187.01 -$12.95 million N/A N/A Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 1.35 $1.68 billion N/A N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -46.66% -44.65% Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Takeda Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the manufacture and sale of OTC drugs and quasi-drugs. The Other segment includes manufacture and sale of reagents, clinical diagnostics, and chemical products. The company was founded by Takeda Chobei on June 12, 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

