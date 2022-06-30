Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

STZ stock traded down $9.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.83. 47,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,668. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.31.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

