Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.83. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.31.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.