Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

