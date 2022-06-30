CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $51.39

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.39, but opened at $49.00. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 1,287 shares.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,139.00 and a beta of 2.03.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,197. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

