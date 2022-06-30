Conflux Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,031.00 or 0.05403486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00270080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00580875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00523891 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.