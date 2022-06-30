Comparing Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 0.63 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.74 -$4.98 million ($0.56) -1.50

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 1 2 0 0 1.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A The OLB Group -22.92% -18.58% -17.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The OLB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

