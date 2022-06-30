Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
Shares of MGDDF stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $180.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
