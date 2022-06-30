Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $87,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $17,812,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,285,000 after buying an additional 114,671 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.95. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,373. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.