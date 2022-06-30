Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

