Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

RQI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,839. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 78.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

