Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.03

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 1727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.