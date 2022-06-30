Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
