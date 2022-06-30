Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of FOF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.