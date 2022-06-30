Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) versus Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Financial Survey

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elastic and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 12 0 2.80 Cognyte Software 0 3 2 0 2.40

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $126.15, suggesting a potential upside of 83.79%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $15.47, suggesting a potential upside of 255.54%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Elastic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -23.64% -39.42% -11.00% Cognyte Software -3.14% -1.87% -0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $862.37 million 7.54 -$203.85 million ($2.20) -31.16 Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.63 -$14.89 million ($0.23) -19.13

Cognyte Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Elastic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that includes integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

