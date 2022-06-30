Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,556. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

