Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.48. 28,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 840,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several research firms have commented on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $685.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.