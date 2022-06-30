CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.12

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 243631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

