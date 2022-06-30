Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.88.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.