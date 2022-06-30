Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1757 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

CLCGY opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

