ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.
LRGE stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $63.37.
