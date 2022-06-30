Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $267.34 on Thursday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

