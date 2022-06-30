Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

NYSE:CI opened at $267.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

