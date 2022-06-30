CIBC Lowers Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.