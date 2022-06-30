CIBC Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.