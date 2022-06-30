CIBC Cuts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$14.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.17. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$14.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

