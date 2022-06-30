CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.48

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.