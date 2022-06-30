Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider David Taylor Sells 7,000 Shares

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.18), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($120,230.65).

Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,050 ($25.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of £155.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3,723.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,553.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Churchill China’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

