Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

