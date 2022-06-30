Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 127030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54. The stock has a market cap of C$653.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.82.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

