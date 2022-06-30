Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,288.20 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,343.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,480.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

