China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CHNUF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. China Education Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

China Education Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

