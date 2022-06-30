China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CCOZY remained flat at $$16.51 during trading hours on Thursday. China Coal Energy has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

