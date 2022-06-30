Chia Network Price Hits $85.93 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.10 or 0.01801150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00187431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015895 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.