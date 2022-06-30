Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $121,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.