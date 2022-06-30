CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Shares Up 2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

