Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 34,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 175,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

