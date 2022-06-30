CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

OTGLY stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.