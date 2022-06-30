CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

OTGLY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.80.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.