CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 30,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,605. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

